Michael D. Haley, 69, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, formerly of Frankfort, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023, following a long illness. Michael was born on June 5, 1953, to Michael and Kathleen O'Brien Haley in Dayton, Ohio.

He cared deeply for others and was a movie enthusiast and music lover.

