LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Michael Keith Forbes, 63, husband of 45 years to Linda Howard Forbes will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Broughton officiating. Burial will follow in the Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the 2 p.m. service time Sunday. Arrangements are entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.ritchieandpeach.com. Forbes died Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Forbes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

