Michael Gene Hunter Sr., 47, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Services will be held at First Church of God, 1029 Burlington Lane, Frankfort, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. A gathering of fellowship will follow. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time.
Michael was born in Dec. 14, 1971, in Versailles, Kentucky.
He is survived by his parents, Martha Elaine Hunter Jude and James C. Hawkins; son, Michael Hunter Jr.; siblings, Clay Hunter, Chris Hunter, Steven Downey, Michelle Lewis and Crystal Lewis. He was also blessed with several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.