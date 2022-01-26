Michael J. Egbert, 78, passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022. 

He was born in Wilmore, Kentucky to the late Robert Lee and Daisy Redmon Egbert on July 21, 1943. He spent his career at Eastern State Hospital as HR Director after serving in the U.S. Army. After retirement he devoted all his time to his beloved girls.

Michael J. Egbert

Michael J. Egbert

He was preceded in death by brothers William “Buddy” Egbert, Marvin Egbert, Robert “Bob” Egbert and sister Peggy Slatten.

He will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, Michelle Egbert (Stephen) Kent and Carlene Egbert, both of Frankfort; granddaughter, Lyndi Egbert (Jacob) Gibson; and great-granddaughter, Charlie Jane Gibson; brother, Granville (Alma) Egbert, of Versailles; and many nieces and nephews. 

A Military Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Versailles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. www.clarklegacycenter.com

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription