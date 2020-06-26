Michael Joseph Gardone Jr. peacefully passed away in the afternoon hours of Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in 1935 to parents, Michael Gardone Sr., and Velma Van Poole Gardone.
He graduated from Penn Hills High School in 1954 and was a High School All-State football player for his home state of Pennsylvania.
Mike attended Wake Forest University on a football scholarship and played one season. He transferred to Western Kentucky University so that he could focus on his studies and still play football.
Mike graduated from Western Kentucky University with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics. While at Western Kentucky University, Mike met the love of his life, Josephine. He then attended the University of Kentucky where he earned a Ph.D. in International Economics. Mike and Jo were married on Jan. 24, 1960.
After graduation from University of Kentucky, Mike entered the army and became a 1st Lieutenant in Army Intelligence. He lived in Baltimore, Maryland, where his first son, Bradford Alan was born. After that, Mike and Jo moved to Tacoma, Washington, where Mike finished his military career.
Upon leaving the military, Mike became a Professor of Economics at Northern Illinois University. While in Illinois, Mike experienced the birth of his second child, Craig Eliot. Shortly thereafter, the family moved to Murray, Kentucky, where Mike taught for seven years at Murray State University as a professor in Economics. There they made numerous friends and created fond memories around the Land Between the Lakes area.
In 1973, Mike took a position working for the Kentucky Council of Higher Education, taking him to Frankfort, Kentucky. Mike believed in the power of education, and endeavored to boost the quality of Higher Education in the state of Kentucky. He was deeply involved in the Veterinary Medicine program and funding allocation for Kentucky public colleges and universities.
Mike and Jo lived and worked in Frankfort until Mike retired from state government in 1997. Once retired, Mike and Jo moved a short distance away to neighboring Georgetown, Kentucky, to a house located on the banks of Elkhorn Creek. Here Mike lived out his retirement years gardening and relaxing while Josephine continued to run her antique shop in nearby Midway.
Mike and Jo moved to Louisville in the fall of 2018 to be near their children and grandchildren.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Michael Sr., Velma Gardone; and younger brother, Frank.
Mike is survived by his wife, Josephine Gardone; sons, Bradford Gardone (Linda) and Craig Gardone (Teresa); and six grandchildren.
Because of restrictions due to the COVID virus, a public memorial service will be held at a later date. There will be a small family service, followed by the interring of his ashes at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association.
