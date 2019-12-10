No services for Michael L. Cropper, 56, are planned at this time. Cropper died Monday. Clark Legacy Center is in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Cropper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription