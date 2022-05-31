Graveside services for Michael L. Harrod, 68, will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 11-1:30 p.m. Thursday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences can be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Harrod died Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Harrod as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription