Michael Lynn Harrod, age 68, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Graveside services will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Steve Adams officiating. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. 

Harrod, Michael pic.jpg

Michael L. Harrod

Mr. Harrod was born in Frankfort on June 14, 1953, to the late Edward Hartwell Harrod and Anna Frances Hall Harrod. He retired from Bendix Corporation after 36 years of service. 

He is survived by his children, Cory Harrod (Danielle) and Raven Miller (Eddie); and brother, David L. Harrod (Mona); grandchildren, Austin, Brooklynn, and Bennett; and by a nephew and niece, Jason Harrod and Christy Newton. 

Serving as pallbearers will be Jason Harrod, R.L. Hall, Buddy Hall, Rick Hall, Larry Hall and Greg Mayeux. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Harrod as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription