Michael Layne Wilkerson, 72, of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Dr. Daniel Koehn officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. service time on Friday.
Mike was born in Glasgow, Kentucky, to Finis and Lou Birdia Wilkerson, the 10th of 11 children. He was raised in the Barren County community of Austin, was a proud graduate of Austin Tracy High School, and a lifelong member of Mount Olivet Baptist Church.
He went on to earn his Bachelor of Science in Agriculture from Murray State University, where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. Upon graduation, Mike moved to Frankfort to work for the Department of Agriculture and ultimately retired from the Division of Shows and Fairs after 30 years of service.
He made immeasurable contributions to the field of agriculture, in Kentucky and beyond, particularly on behalf of the dairy industry. His family has fond memories of joining along during his annual assignments working the Kentucky State Fair and North American International Livestock Exposition. In retirement, he enjoyed work on his own small farm in Anderson County where tended to his cattle, garden and crops.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Maggie Tackett Wilkerson; sons, Layne Wilkerson (Natalie) of Frankfort, Kentucky, and Kenny Wilkerson (Courtney) of Lexington, Kentucky; daughter, Jeanne Parrish (Keith) of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky; siblings, Lou Jean Jewell, Orville Wilkerson (Joyce), Evelyn Billingsley (Ray), Jan Groce (Bobby), Donald Wilkerson (Wanda), all of Barren County, Kentucky. He was most proud of his six grandchildren, Margaret, Amelia, Charlotte, Ross, Molly and Calvin Wilkerson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert, Richard, Hugh and Clifton Wilkerson; and sister, Sandra Wilkerson.
Serving as pallbearers will be Tim Wilkerson, Todd Billingsley, Chris Billingsley, Clay Groce, Danny Shipley, Stewart Gritton, Jim Claycomb, and Keith Parrish. Honorary pallbearers are Bruce Groce, Brad Groce, Jeff Wilkerson, Betsy DeKoster and Cecil Goodlett.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Mt. Olivet Cemetery Fund, 1032 Austin Tracy Road, Lucas, KY 42156, or the Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene in Frankfort.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.