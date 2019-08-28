Michael Lee Bowman, age 65, passed away at home on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at noon with Carson Howard officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until noon service time on Friday.
Mr. Bowman was born in Woodford County, Kentucky, on Oct. 10, 1953, to the late James Bradford Bowman and Eunice Ellen Hockensmith Bowman. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and a self-employed carpenter.
He was a talented musician and enjoyed sharing his passion for music with his family. As a member of Fintville Community Church, he was an outgoing, godly man who never met a stranger, and devoted his life to God, his family and his church.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Laura Elizabeth Booze Bowman; children, Tonya Walker, Amanda Howard (Carson) and Kevin Bowman; sister, Vickie McAdams (Tommy); seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He was also blessed with many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, James Preston Bowman, Charles Wayne Bowman and Freida Blevins; and by one baby girl, Michelle Lee.
Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.