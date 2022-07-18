Michael Lee “Mike” Banks, age 57, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.  

Born October 1, 1964, in Frankfort, Kentucky, he was the son of the late John Banks and Donna Carolyn True Banks, who survives.frou Mike was a 1982 graduate of Franklin County High School and began his career as a mechanic working for Frank Shoop Chevrolet and then Jeff Sachs Chevrolet.  

Mike then became a longtime employee of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Department of Transportation, Division of Equipment, where he worked in Fleet Management. He was a longtime member of the Bethel Baptist Church and enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling and camping with his grandkids.  

Mike was preceded in death by his daughter, Alece Nicole Banks Williams. He will be deeply missed by his wife of 38 years, Donna Wheeler Banks; his mother, Donna Carolyn True Banks; his son, Zachary Neal Banks; grandchildren, Ashton, Alana and Adilyn; his siblings, Steve (Kay) Banks, Marshall (Jennifer) Banks, John (Kathy) Banks and Melinda (Terry) McDonald. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Alice Margaret Wheeler; several nieces and nephews; as well as a host of extended family and friends. 

McDonald & New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements. Family will receive friends at the Seminary Street location on Thursday, July 21, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with Bro. David Smith presiding. Mike will be laid to rest, beside his daughter and father, in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Banks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

