LAWRENCEBURG — Arrangements for Michael "Mike" Evan Young, 60, are under direction of Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Young died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Young as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription