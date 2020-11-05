Michael “Mike” Wayne Brewer, 60, loving husband of Lisa Bingham Brewer, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Nov. 4, 2020. A native of Frankfort, Kentucky, Mike was born Nov. 2, 1960, to James Hubert and Lillian Jones Brewer.
In addition to his wife and parents, Mike is survived by his children, William Chandler “Chad” (Tiffany) Brewer and Megan Brewer (Sammy) Woodson; grandchildren, Amaya Thomas, Lennon Thomas, Tessa Thomas, Lorelai Woodson and Loretta Woodson; siblings, James Scott “Scotty” (Lona) Brewer and Kim Brewer; and many nephews and nieces.
A dedicated and loyal employee of Orica, USA (formerly Atlas Powder/ICI Explosives/Energetic Solutions), Mike just celebrated 38 years with the company. He was a well-respected and valued employee and will be missed by many former and current co-workers.
Mike was a hardworking man who loved to be outdoors. One of his greatest joys was coaching many baseball and softball teams that his children played on.
Golfing and traveling with his family, and deer hunting with his brother, were his favorite things to do.
A celebration of life is being planned for a later date. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators or the Franklin County Humane Society. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.