Services for Michael “Mouse” Sutherland, 64, will be 2 p.m. Monday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.harrodbrothers.com. Sutherland died Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Sutherland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

