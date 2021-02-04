A memorial service for Michael Nichols McDonald, 79, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at The Point Community Church, 1142 Holmes St. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. McDonalddied Monday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael McDonald as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

