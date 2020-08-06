Michael Olds

Michael Warren Olds, age 66, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Jeff Eaton officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. 

Mike was born in Frankfort on Nov. 29, 1953, to the late Clifton Harold and Barbara Jean Spurlock Olds-Lancaster. He graduated from Ohio State University with a Master of Science degree, and retired from Republic Services after many years serving as an environmental manager. With a love for the country life, he relished time on the farm, especially gardening, hunting, horseback riding, and fishing. He also enjoyed being on the water kayaking and canoeing. Mike loved being with his family, whether spending time with his granddaughter, listening to jazz and quizzing his children on history and music, or napping with his dogs. 

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Mary Beth Showen Olds; beloved children, Matthew Warren Olds, Robert Clifton Olds, and Mary Rachel Olds (Tyler Whitt); sister, Cheryl Cheek (Mike); and dear granddaughter, Abigail Mary Whitt. 

Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Kidney Fund, www.kidneyfund.org 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com

 

