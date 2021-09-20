OWENTON — Services for Michael Patrick "Mike" McCormick, 62, of New Liberty, husband of Denise Becker McCormick, will be 5 p.m. Thursday at McDonald & New Funeral Homes. Visitation will be 3 p.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday in Spring Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dallasburg Baptist Church. The funeral home respectfully request masks be worn for all services. McCormick died at home Thursday.

