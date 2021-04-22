Services for Michael Paul Sims Jr., 32, will be 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Midway Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. Sims died Wednesday.

