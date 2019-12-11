Michael Troy McMahan, 77, passed away on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on July 18, 1942, to the late Clyde and Reva Butler McMahan. He retired from Fishel Company and was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his children, Nina (Rick) Ballard, Winchester, Roseanna Carmickle, Versailles, Michael Troy (Amy) McMahan, Arizona, and Amy (Donald) Kruczkowski, Ohio; his brother, Larry (Vicky) McMahan, Glasgow; his grandchildren, Jessica Hartley, Hope Swatsler, Eric Carmickle, Thomas Carmickle, Brandon McMahan and Michael Troy McMahan III; and his 13 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Camp Nelson National Cemetery followed by a Gathering of Family and Friends starting at 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at VFW Post 4075 in Frankfort.
Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.