McMahan, Michael.jpg

Michael Troy McMahan

Michael Troy McMahan, 77, passed away on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on July 18, 1942, to the late Clyde and Reva Butler McMahan. He retired from Fishel Company and was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He is survived by his children, Nina (Rick) Ballard, Winchester, Roseanna Carmickle, Versailles, Michael Troy (Amy) McMahan, Arizona, and Amy (Donald) Kruczkowski, Ohio; his brother, Larry (Vicky) McMahan, Glasgow; his grandchildren, Jessica Hartley, Hope Swatsler, Eric Carmickle, Thomas Carmickle, Brandon McMahan and Michael Troy McMahan III; and his 13 great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Camp Nelson National Cemetery followed by a Gathering of Family and Friends starting at 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at VFW Post 4075 in Frankfort.

Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

Service information

Dec 13
Graveside Service
Friday, December 13, 2019
2:30PM-3:30PM
Camp Nelson National Cemetery
6980 Danville Road
Nicholasville, KY 40356
Dec 13
Gathering of Family and Friends
Friday, December 13, 2019
5:00PM-7:00PM
VFW Post 4075
104 E 2nd St
Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
