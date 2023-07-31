Michael W. Clark

Michael Warren Clark, 62, of Frankfort, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023. Services will be held at Peaks Mill Christian Church on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Bro. Ronnie McKinney officiating. Burial will follow at Peaks Mill Christian Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Peaks Mill Christian Church from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Thursday.
Mike was born September 5, 1960, to Lowell and Marilyn Clark in Owensboro, Kentucky. After graduating from Franklin County High School in 1978, Mike attended the University of Kentucky. A scholar with many interests, Mike continued his studies at Cincinnati Bible College where he graduated with a degree in Christian Ministries.
Upon graduation, he became Assistant Youth Director for the city of Springfield, Ohio, until he moved to Anaheim, California, to attend Pepperdine University. Mike then pursued a graduate degree at European University in Schaerbeek, Belgium graduating with a Masters in International Business and Computer Science. After receiving his Masters, Mike worked at Heitman Financial in Chicago until he returned to Frankfort to work on the family’s Creekside Farm in Peaks Mill.
Mike was a member of Peaks Mill Christian Church, where he had previously been a Sunday School teacher and worked with the youth. Mike was very artistic and had many hobbies including photography, art and reading. He especially loved taking pictures of the nature surrounding the farm and Elkhorn Creek.
Mike is survived by his two wonderful children, William Colton (Deborah) Clark of Auburn, Alabama, and Emily Madison Clark of Frankfort, Kentucky, who attends Eastern Kentucky University. In addition to his children, he is survived by his mother, Marilyn; sister, Sally Clark (Frank) Trette of Cincinnati, Ohio; and brother, Lowell Thomas (Mark Lyons) Clark of Chicago, Illinois. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Mike is preceded in death by his father, Lowell; and nephew, Zachary Trette.
Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that expressions of sympathy be made to Peaks Mill Christian Church Cemetery Fund.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.