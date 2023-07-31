Michael Warren Clark, 62, of Frankfort, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023. Services will be held at Peaks Mill Christian Church on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Bro. Ronnie McKinney officiating. Burial will follow at Peaks Mill Christian Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Peaks Mill Christian Church from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Michael W. Clark

Mike was born September 5, 1960, to Lowell and Marilyn Clark in Owensboro, Kentucky. After graduating from Franklin County High School in 1978, Mike attended the University of Kentucky. A scholar with many interests, Mike continued his studies at Cincinnati Bible College where he graduated with a degree in Christian Ministries.

