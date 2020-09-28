VERSAILLES — Services for Michael Wayne Leach, 74, husband of Gene Barlow Leach, will be 1 p.m. Friday at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at ClarkLegacyCenter.comLeach died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Leach as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

