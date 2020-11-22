WADDY — No public services for Michael Wayne Taulbee, 60, husband of Susan Hahn Taulbee, will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Taulbee died Saturday at the U.K. Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Taulbee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

