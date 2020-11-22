WADDY — No public services for Michael Wayne Taulbee, 60, husband of Susan Hahn Taulbee, will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Taulbee died Saturday at the U.K. Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- The Latest: Green Bay's Rodgers throws 3 TDs in first half
- Walker wins first NFL start as Panthers blank Lions 20-0
- Browns step up without Garrett, down Eagles in steady rain
- Streb nearly holes out in a playoff to win at Sea Island
- Steelers dominate skidding Jaguars 27-3, remain unbeaten
- Sei Young Kim wins Pelican Women's for 2nd straight victory
- Ageless Ibrahimović scores 2 as AC Milan wins 3-1 at Napoli
- Sociedad stays in good form to take 3-point lead in Spain
Most Popular
Articles
- Frankfort man struck, killed by concrete mixing truck
- Kentucky and Derby: Frankfort native and his dog featured on Amazon Prime reality show
- FPD looking for missing Frankfort man
- Frankfort Plant Board looks at financials, past-due balances
- KSP looking for Frankfort woman who went missing in Knott County
- Frankfort man pleads guilty to growing marijuana
- Rosen on retracted tree gift: City Hall 'looked a gift horse in the mouth'
- Singing Bridge closed after crash Saturday
- Frankfort native appointed U.S. delegate to the United Nations
- Padilla remembered for sharing passion of running
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Letter: WWII was a sacrifice; wearing a mask is an inconvenience (17)
- Guest columnist: Reflect, pray and vote (17)
- About 200 gather at Capitol to protest presidential election (16)
- Jim Waters: Denying charter schools 'a form of institutional racism' (12)
- Jim Waters: Dysfunctional school finance reports hinder accountability (11)
- Guest columnist: Who killed the liberals? (9)
- Letter: Frankfort is being invaded (9)
- What goes up must come down: Franklin County man indicted on charges of smuggling Viagra, Cialis (7)
- From Blue to Red: How two of Franklin County’s three legislative seats flipped Republican (7)
- Letter: 2020 election process was shameful (7)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.