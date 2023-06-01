Micheal David Cummins, 71, passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Husband of the late Vicki Shouse Cummins.  Micheal was born April 29, 1952, to the late Price and Mary Smalley Cummins in Frankfort, Kentucky.

Cummins, Micheal obit pic.jpeg

Micheal David Cummins

Retired from Kentucky State Government. Micheal was a true train enthusiast whom also enjoyed playing pool every Tuesday and Thursday in Lawrenceburg and at the Franklin County Senior Citizens Center. When Micheal wasn’t playing pool, he listened to 1960s and 1970s music and liked watching UK basketball with his brother-in-law, Joe. But most of all, Micheal loved being with his family. 

Service information

Jun 6
Funeral Service
Tuesday, June 6, 2023
1:00PM-2:00PM
Clark Legacy Center - Versailles Rd
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
Jun 5
Visitation
Monday, June 5, 2023
5:00PM-8:00PM
Clark Legacy Center - Versailles Rd
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
Jun 6
Burial
Tuesday, June 6, 2023
2:00PM-2:30PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
3250 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
