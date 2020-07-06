Michelle Albertson was born Nov. 14, 1967, in Kokomo, Indiana, and passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at the Compassionate Care Center.

She was an officer with the Frankfort Police Department for 20 years, retiring as a Sergeant. From there, she went to work with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office as a Deputy where she worked for 10 years. Michelle always felt the best part of her Law Enforcement career was the people in the community.

She was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Christian Church in Richmond.

She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Barbara (and Bill) McDonald; her father, Jimmy Albertson; and one brother, Kyle Harer.

She is survived by her daughter, Aron (and Josh) Aldridge; five grandkids, Tanner, Katie and Maci Aldridge, Chase Allen Sturm and Kale Trent; her nephew, Brandon Gray; one niece, Trisha Wagner; one stepsister, Lynda (and John) Plummer; and a stepbrother, Michael McDonald.

Visitation for Deputy Michelle Albertson will be held from 4-8 p.m. (EST) Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Mt. Pleasant Christian Church, 3600 Lexington Road, Richmond. Current social distancing guidelines will be observed. A second visitation will be held after 11 a.m. (CST), Friday (note time zone), July 10, 2020, at the Talbott Funeral Home, 1106 N. Cross St. Albany, Kentucky. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. (CST) at the funeral home with Bro. Shannon Franklin officiating. Burial will take place at Cedar Hill Cemetery with Full Police Honors observed. Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements, www.cpcfh.com.

