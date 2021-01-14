VERSAILLES — No services for Michelle Lee Hartley, 51, are planned at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Hartley died Jan. 6.

To plant a tree in memory of Michelle Hartley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

