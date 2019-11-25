Mike Butler passed away on Nov. 24 at UK Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, at the age of 64.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 34 years, Phyllis Butler; sons, Michael and Edward Engelking II; daughters-in-law, Danna and Amanda; grandchildren, Cory and Sabrena; great-grandson, Elijah; brothers, JW and Steve Butler; three nieces; and three nephews.

Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Cecelia Butler; and sister, Ann McDaniel.

A funeral service will be held at Rogers Funeral Home at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday.

An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.

