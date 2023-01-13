Mike Downs, 73, passed away January 12, 2023.

Mike is survived by his wife, Annie; children, Chris (Mary), Dana (Michael) and Amy Lynn (Jim); siblings, Louise, Linda, Charlie, Jake, Ronnie, Ray, Wayne and Chuckie; grandchildren, Kinsey, Maygan, Marcus, Riley, Emmie, and Kayleigh; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Downs, Mike pic.jpeg

Mike Downs
