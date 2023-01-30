Mike L. Gay, 74, of Lawrenceburg, passed away at VA Hospice in Lexington on January 27, 2023.
Born in Franklin County on August 27, 1948, Mike was the son of Ruddy and Emma Smither Gay. A 1967 graduate of Anderson High School, he went on to graduate from the Nashville Automotive Diesel College in 1968 and then served in the United States Army 25th Tropic Lightning Infantry in Vietnam from 1970-71.
Mike was a tobacco and dairy farmer at heart. His company, Mike L. Gay Contractor Inc., built houses in Anderson and surrounding counties, including the developments of Honeysuckle Lane Estates, Woodlawn Park and Three Corners Subdivision. He was project manager of the Alton Baptist Church addition, Lawrenceburg National Bank Main Street addition, Lawrenceburg National Bank in Harrodsburg, Hope Community Church and the Anderson County Football field house, as well as the relocation of the Ninevah Christian Church.
Mike was a member of the Dairymen of Kentucky, Anderson County Sportsman Club, Anderson County Soil Conservation Board and VFW Post #34. He served as Past President of Anderson County Farm Bureau and Past Vice President of Anderson County Booster Club.
Mike enjoyed drag racing, boat racing, and truck pulling. In 1977, he placed 13th at the first 6,000-pound competition at the National Farm Tractor and Truck Pull. Mike also enjoyed motorcycle riding with friends and houseboating with family and friends at Green River Marina. Mike loved God, his country and his family.
Mike is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jennifer Denney Gay; his son, Garrick Gay, and his wife, Kelly Jo, and granddaughters, Emma, Aislinn, Perry, and grandson, Ruddy; and his daughter, Leeann Uebel, and grandsons, Hudson and Lucas, and granddaughter, Madeline.
Cremation was chosen and a Celebration of Life to honor Mike will be held in late May.
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks and appreciation for the wonderful care given at the VA Hospital on Cooper Drive and the VA Community Living Center on Leestown Road.
Friends may make a memorial contribution to Chaos Creek World Missions, Century Bank, 201 W. Woodford St., Lawrenceburg, KY 40342 or the Ninevah Christian Church Building Fund, 1195 Ninevah Road, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342.
To plant a tree in memory of Mike Gay as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.