Mike Howard, age 64, went peacefully to be with our Lord and Savior surrounded by loved ones on Dec. 28, 2019, after a courageous battle against cancer. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Mike was born on Jan. 5, 1955, in Frankfort, Kentucky, to the late Earl B. and Katherine Louise Howard.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 47 years Barbara Ann Howard; son, Michael Scott and wife Michele; son, Eric Ray; grandchildren, Ally Lynn and Marshall Scott; brothers, Hollie (Debra), Ricky and Randy; nephews Kevin (Jenny), Brian and Randall.
Mike worked over 47 years at Duvall Tire, Select Auto and David Toles Auto Pro.
Mike enjoyed being outside with his grandkids riding them on his tractor or pulled in a wagon. He also loved his model trains and setting on the porch listening to the rain.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.