Services for Mike Lynn, 69, will be 12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Camp Nelson. Graveside services will follow at 2:30 p.m. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at Camp Nelson. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.clarklegacycenter.com Lynn died Friday, March 3.

To plant a tree in memory of Mike Lynn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription