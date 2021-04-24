VERSAILLES — Services for Mike Martin, 67, husband of Diane Coovert Martin, will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Rose Crest Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Martin died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Mike Martin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription