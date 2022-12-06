A celebration of life for Mike Raymer, 57, will take place at The Foundry (317 W. Broadway St., Frankfort, KY 40601) on Friday, December 9, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. He was born on September 18, 1965, in Louisville, Kentucky. Mike passed away Friday, December 2, 2022

Mike Raymer.jpg

Mike Raymer

He is survived by his daughter, Hanna (Michael) Bennett of Frankfort; granddaughter, Lilly Bennett; fiancé, Lauren Adams of Covington, Kentucky; parents, Rick and Martha Raymer of LaGrange, Kentucky; brothers, Dan (Jennifer) Raymer of Indiana, Chris (Lea) Raymer of North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription