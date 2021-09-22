George "Mike" Shaw passed away on September 21, 2021, at the age 69.

Born in Frankfort on July 7, 1952, Mike was a graduate of Franklin County High School and went on to spend his life as a farmer. When he wasn't tending to his fields, he loved to spend time with his family and friends, and could often be found hanging out at the shop with the boys, tinkering with old tractors.

His great-grandchildren were a source of much joy as he watched them play and listened to their stories, and delighted them with stories of his own. He was a member of North Frankfort Baptist Church.

Mike was the son of the late George C. Shaw III and Ruby Hockensmith Shaw, and was also preceded in death by a brother, Thomas C. Shaw.

He is survived by three daughters, Brandy Clay, Summer Shields (Fabian), and Brook Emmons (Chuck); and a son, Michael Shaw (Jessi). He also leaves behind 13 grandchildren, TC, Tevon, Tamren, and Tarrissa Clay, Tyler and Shelby Shields, Courtney and Lauren Emmons, Madison Hurst, Austin, Grace, and Lewis Shaw, and Clayton Ortwein; as well as seven great-grandchildren; and a niece, Kayte Shaw.

A funeral service in celebration of Mike's life will be held at Rogers Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 25, with Bro. David Smith and Joe Sanderson officiating. Burial will follow in the Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, September 24.

Pallbearers will be TC Clay, Tevon Clay, Tyler Shields, Austin Shaw, Shane Trent, Clayton Ortwein, Cody Allen, Evan Sandlin, David Owens, Daniel Owens, and Stephen Hockensmith. Honorary bearers will be Martin Henson, Ralph Sandlin, Jimmy True, Robert Owens, David Philips, Ronnie Monroe, Tommy Hockensmith, and Chris Ortwein.

An online tribute is available at rogersfrankfort.com.

Service information

Sep 25
Funeral Service
Saturday, September 25, 2021
10:30AM
Rogers Funeral Home
507 West 2nd Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
Sep 24
Visitation
Friday, September 24, 2021
5:00PM-7:00PM
Rogers Funeral Home
507 West 2nd Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
