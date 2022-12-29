Michael Layne Wilkerson, 72, of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Dr. Daniel Koehn officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. service time on Friday.

Mike Wilkerson pic.jpg

Mike Wilkerson

Mike was born in Glasgow, Kentucky, to Finis and Lou Birdia Wilkerson, the 10th of 11 children. He was raised in the Barren County community of Austin, was a proud graduate of Austin Tracy High School, and a lifelong member of Mount Olivet Baptist Church.

