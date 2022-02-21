Mildred Agee Salchli, age 96, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022. Services will be held at Crestwood Baptist Church on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Mike Butler officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Crestwood Baptist Church from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Mrs. Salchli, known by all that loved her as “Meemo,” was born in Millville on November 22, 1925, to the late James Harvey Agee and Christine Tincher Agee. She graduated Valedictorian from Elkhorn High School.

A lifelong and devoted member of Crestwood Baptist Church, she enjoyed being a Sunday School teacher and sharing her musical talents playing the piano and singing in the choir.

Mrs. Salchli served as an Executive Administrative Assistant with the Kentucky State Police where she retired after serving over 35 years. She was a member of the W.M.U. and was involved in the community with the Democratic party.

As a beloved mother and grandmother, she spent her life devoted to her children and grandchildren. Mrs. Salchli treasured the moments with her family, especially during Sunday lunches.

She dedicated her life to being an American, Kentuckian and Frankfortonian, and will forever be remembered as a Christian pillar for the growth and prosperity of her community.

She is survived by her son, Stan A. Salchli (Teresa); grandchildren, Brad Taylor (Erica), Jason J. Taylor (Rebecca), Justin W. Taylor, Emeral Paine (Josh), Stanley A. Salchli II, Savannah K. Salchli and William L. Brown (Jane). She was also blessed with 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, and loving husband of 74 years, Stanley W. Salchli, she was preceded in death by her daughters, Deborah Jo Salchli Taylor and Phyllis Ann Salchli.

Serving as pallbearers will be her grandchildren, Brad, Jason, Justin, Emeral, Stanley, Savannah and Bill. Honorary pallbearers will be her brother, James “Skip” Agee, and her six nieces and nephews, Marsha, Missy, Jay, Libby, Brian and Andrew.

Live streaming will be available on Friday, February 25, 2022, after 11 a.m. via www.harrodbrothers.com/service-videos.

Flowers welcome. Also, expressions of gratitude may be made to the Crestwood Baptist Church Sunday School department.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

