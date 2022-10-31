LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Mildred Anne Cox Hodson, 94, will be 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Nov. 11 at the funeral home. Hodson died Saturday, Oct. 29, at Homestead Post-Acute in Lexington.

To plant a tree in memory of Mildred Hodson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription