LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Mildred Jean Maddox Darnell, 71, wife of Ricky Darnell, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday. Darnell died Friday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

To plant a tree in memory of Mildred Darnell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

