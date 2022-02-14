Funeral services for Mildred E. Smith, 89, Frankfort, will be held noon Wednesday, Feb. 16, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Crab Orchard Cemetery, Crab Orchard, Kentucky. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. to service time.

Mildred was born in Crab Orchard to Francis Crittendon and Maxine Moss Edmiston. She was a Georgetown College graduate and member of Sigma Kappa sorority.

She married Chester Rodford Smith in 1953 while living in Columbia, South Carolina, they went on to move to Manchester where they were member of Manchester Baptist Church and where Mildred served as Girl Scout Leader and President of the Younger Women’s Club.

In 1967, they decided to move to Frankfort where she worked as supervisor of Engrossing and Enrolling for the Kentucky House of Representatives for over 33 years. She served on the board of Paul Sawyier Public Library as treasurer and vice chairman, volunteered with the Community Food Pantry and the Democratic party.

They were members of Immanuel Baptist Church and the Faithful Followers Sunday school class since 1967, where Mildred served in various offices and on many committees, including outreach leader, teacher, XYZ Senior group and the Advisory Board.

Survivors include her children, Rodford Edmiston Smith, Frankfort, and Kimberly Brown, Riverton, Wyoming; grandchildren, Barbara H. (Joshua) Martin, Pavilion, Wyoming and Beth H. (Jason) Mobley, Harrodsburg, Kentucky; great-grandchildren, Adalynne Gale Mobley and Sawyer Dale Martin.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Benevolence Fund at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1075 Collins Lane, Frankfort, KY 40601 or Bluegrass Care Navigators.

LeCompte Johnson Taylor is handling arrangements. Please visit our website to leave the family messages of condolence.

To plant a tree in memory of Mildred Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription