Services for Mildred Halfill Fint, 95, widow of John Thomas Fint Sr., will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Rev. Mike Colston will be officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Fint died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Mildred Fint as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

