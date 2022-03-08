Services for Mildred Halfill Fint, 95, widow of John Thomas Fint Sr., will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Rev. Mike Colston will be officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Fint died Monday.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- AP sources: Seahawks agree to trade Russell Wilson to Denver
- Defense a priority as Ohio State opens spring practice
- Court date reset for 2 NFL players, 2 others in Vegas case
- Fever trade McCowan to Wings, now has 4 1st-round WNBA picks
- 10 suspects arrested in Mexico soccer match brawl
- Legislation calling for governor to replace KSU regents passes Senate
- No. 2 Arizona rides into Pac-12 tournament with top seeding
- School Construction Projects Slowed by Pandemic, Maas Companies Inc., Sees Hope Supply Chain Problems Will Ease Up
Most Popular
Articles
- Local man charged with trafficking in meth
- FPD: Son allegedly shoots, kills father
- SJ Digs: Who is behind the banner at Holmes and Wright?
- Waldridge urges mayor to reschedule Thompson's public hearing
- Frankfort man sentenced for trafficking in cocaine, ecstacy
- Bill would direct governor to remove, replace current KSU Regents
- Property transfers (January 2022)
- Jury: KSU violated Whistleblower Act in 2018 employee firing
- Frankfort man charged with burglary for third time in five months
- COVID transitioning to endemic state
Images
Videos
Commented
- On eve of public hearing on his removal, embattled commissioner files civil suit against city (22)
- Disappointment: Public voices opinions on Lakeview Park master plan (17)
- Guest columnist: 'Life is not fair' as a swimmer in Frankfort (14)
- Guest columnist: Ky. has opportunity to lead cannabis industry, if GOP leaders allow it (13)
- Jury finds Cromer not guilty of murder in East Frankfort Park shooting (12)
- Letter: Three cheers for the City of Frankfort (9)
- Guest columnist: Preserve Franklin County's treasure (9)
- John Arnett: Brass tacks and pool water (8)
- Waldridge urges mayor to reschedule Thompson's public hearing (8)
- Guest columnist: 'KSU losses are a continuing embarrassment' (8)
- Letter: 'A mugshot in the paper is invitation to quick judgement' (7)
- Guest columnist: Development proposals would result in sprawl (7)
- Duncan Road property up for rezoning again (6)
- Pool-less Lakeview Park plan narrowly approved by fiscal court (6)
- Letter: Analysis of KCDC's involvement in economic development needed (6)
- Park committee asks public for questions, comments on Lakeview Park plan (6)
- You Asked: How many Kentucky Historical Society markers are located in Franklin County? (6)
- Guest columnist: 'Rural defeatism is real' (6)
- Guest columnist: Together Frankfort shines light on dark money (5)
- Letter: Lies have consequences (5)
- Bill to reopen Capitol loop gets traction in Senate committee (5)
- Hannah Brown: Indoor aquatic facility would not only improve quality of life, but save lives (5)
- FPD: Son allegedly shoots, kills father (5)
- Letter: Graffiti has ruined the Switzer Covered Bridge (5)
- Letter: 'Deny, lie, divide, encourage distrust and repeat' (5)
- SJ Digs: Who is behind the banner at Holmes and Wright? (4)
- Letter: 'Republicans and Waters don't want educated citizens' (4)
- Editorial: City's agreement with Prescient sets a precedent (4)
- Guest columnist: COVID state of emergency almost over (4)
- Guest columnist: McConnell applauded for abandoned, orphan well funding (4)
- Branding Frankfort: City leaders receive strategic planning update (4)
- Local man charged with engaging in illegal sex act with teenager (4)
- Letter: 'Answer to homelessness is not warehousing more people in shelter' (4)
- Chanda Veno: Not in my backyard, smashing TVs and they're out of gravy (4)
- City submitting final paperwork for FTA transit center/parking garage grant (4)
- Letter: 'Fear and ignorance hold powerful reins' (4)
- KCDC responds to fiscal court over refusal to accept budget (4)
- Date, time of Thompson's hearing for alleged misconduct changed (4)
- Connie Lemley: An egg-cellent time of year; local eggs abundant at Franklin County Farmers Market (4)
- Guest columnists: Workforce housing a 'must' to attract new businesses (4)
- UPDATE: Thompson's public hearing set for Wednesday canceled (4)
- Bourbon warehouse zoning amendment tabled until May (3)
- Guest columnist: Democracy is precious and can be easily taken away (3)
- Fiscal court declines to receive 2022-23 KCDC budget (3)
- Letter: Holmes Street damages vehicle's suspension (3)
- Legislation would require students to play on teams based on biological sex (3)
- Guest columnist: 'Indoor pool would serve more than public golf courses' (3)
- CARTOON: I am you (3)
- Letter: Vandegrift would get us going in a better direction (3)
- Local man charged with assault after allegedly fracturing woman's jaw bone (2)
- Guest columnists: Support Ky. students with school choice (2)
- Compelling Reasons to Wear Face Masks (2)
- Man, who allegedly used ladder to gain entry to vacant residence, arrested for burglary (2)
- Letter: Masks and freedom (2)
- Guest columnist: At what cost? Guns or butter? (2)
- Bar brawl: Frankfort man accused of assaulting pub patron, police officer (2)
- $23 million bailout of KSU passes House committee (2)
- Fiscal Court gives $200,000 to humane society (2)
- CARTOON: Frankfort's strategic plan (2)
- CARTOON: How come you know how to have a pool and I don't? (2)
- Mueller to use business experience to restore fiscal responsibility (2)
- Letter: SB 138, HB 487 create more problems than they solve (2)
- City OKs strategic plan, extends consultant's contract for another year (2)
- Letter: It's time for open primaries in Kentucky (2)
- Bluegrass Skies: Seeing in radio (2)
- Jury finds former BMS teacher not guilty of sexual abuse (2)
- County clerk: 'I want the largest voter turnout in the state' (2)
- Letter: Useful idiots harm the U.S. and allies (2)
- Humane society looking to raise $3K for Trap-Neuter-Return program (2)
- Letter: Readers against Peaks Mill zoning change (2)
- Frankfort man sentenced for trafficking in cocaine, ecstacy (2)
- Frankfort woman charged with stealing SUV (2)
- Wingate sees issues in redistricting maps, suggest it's too late to make changes this year (2)
- Bill would direct governor to remove, replace current KSU Regents (2)
- CARTOON: Thinking about a convention center (2)
- Masks will be recommended but not required in FCS schools (1)
- Letter: Ask representatives to vote no on HB 341 (1)
- Editorial: We shouldn't be so quick to judge (1)
- Carlon W. 'Butterball' Bickers (1)
- City approves development agreement for 95-acre mixed use project in West Frankfort (2)
- Editorial: SJ to be more mindful in reporting of drug possession cases (1)
- Local students attend Barr's youth leadership conference (1)
- Letter: Judge deserves thanks for halting RaceTrac entrance/exit (1)
- City takes first step toward clean energy goals (1)
- CARTOON: Small business economy struggling to grow (1)
- Green and Gold Day at Capitol brings out Kentucky State supporters (1)
- CARTOON: Kentucky GOP continues to cut Beshear's powers (1)
- Letter: Lies have consequences (1)
- Frankfort man attempts to flee, disarm deputy (1)
- Park committee votes to send unchanged Lakeview master plan to fiscal court (1)
- Frankfort in the running for Strong Towns Contest (1)
- Editorial: Ky. Dems, GOP helping to take sting out of inflation (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.