LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Mildred Frances Jones Whitehouse, 91, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Gash Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. Whitehouse died Thursday. Condolences may be shared at www.gashmemorialchapel.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mildred Whitehouse as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription