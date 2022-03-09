Services for Mildred Halfhill Fint, 95, widow of John Thomas Fint Sr., will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Fint died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Mildred Fint as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription