MIDWAY — Services for Mildred Jean Portwood Johnston, 94, widow of Mitchell Johnston, will be private. Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Johnston died Saturday.

