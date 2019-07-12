Mildred June Allen Magee, age 95, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2019. Graveside services will be held at Whitley Memorial Gardens, Williamsburg, Kentucky, Monday, July 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Sandy Lacey officiating. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Mrs. Magee was born in Williamsburg, Kentucky, on Nov. 30, 1923, to the late Gilbert P. and Ruby King Allen. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Williamsburg and retired after working many years at Rebecca Ruth Candies.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Hill (Christopher); grandchildren, Jennifer Young (Brian), Gilbert Burchell (Kristi) and Jill Hatton (Shane); great-grandchildren, Jaxon Burchell and Ace Magee; daughter-in-law, Dana Magee; several nieces and nephews; and by a special friend and roommate, Joyce Hughes.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold “A.B.” Magee; children, Kathy Deaton, Karen Magee and Richard Magee; siblings, Wayne Allen, Bette Faulkner, Mary Ruth Beasy and Coleen Lambert; and grandson, Maxwell Magee.
Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 663 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home.