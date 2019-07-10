A graveside service for Mildred June Magee, 95, will be 11 a.m. Monday at Whitley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Harrod Brothers Funeral home. Donations can be made to to Bluegrass Hospice Care. Magee died Wednesday.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription