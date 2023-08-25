Mildred Matthews White, beloved mother, wife, sister and aunt, of Campbellsville, passed away peacefully on August 23. Born on December 28, 1929, in Fordsville, Kentucky, (Ohio County), to the late Rev. RV Matthews and Anna Belle Clark Matthews.

Mildred Matthews White

Mildred married James Louis White in 1947 and he preceded her in death November 18, 2010. She was also preceded in death by her parents; her son, Mike; one sister, Clara Conover; and four brothers, Jessie Matthews, Carroll Matthews, Tom Matthews and Richard (Dick) Matthews.  

