Mildred “Mickie” Jeanette Craft, 93, widow of Joseph Richard Craft, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. She was born in Charleston, West Virginia on September 21, 1929, to the late Harry William and Mildred Sertim Heideman.

Craft Pic.jpeg

Mildred “Mickie” Jeanette Craft

Mildred was a devoted wife and mother. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, volunteer for the Red Cross, and a member of the Lions Club where she received the “Melvin Jones” Award in 2000. Mildred was a clerk in the Public Bill Room for the L.R.C. She was a member of the Chamber of Commerce and served as a Secretary of the Capital City Expo from 1983 until 1987.

