Milford Gene Peters passed away on March 25, 2022, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center in Frankfort, Kentucky, after a short illness. Gene was born on July 12, 1950, to the late Thomas M. Peters and Gracie (Cornn) Peters.

Gene served in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in 1975. 

He went into iron working and helped build K-Mart, Versailles, Kentucky, and Kings Daughter Memorial Hospital, Frankfort, Kentucky. Gene worked in state government until he retired in 1999. 

In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Jean (Newton) Shramm of Frankfort, Kentucky; and a half-brother, Johnny Peters, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 

Survived by his son, Bradley Gene Peters; sisters, Paula Newton, Katherine (Kay) Edward (Bennie) Sanderson and Virgie (Anglin) See. 

Gene loved to fish, play pool, working on automobiles and helping friends and people in general. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, and are pending at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com

