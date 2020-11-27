Arrangements for Milissa Day, 46, mother of Charles, Caitlynn and Bridgette, are under the direction of Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Day died Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Milissa Day as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

