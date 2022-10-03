LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Millard Hawkins, age 91, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation is from noon until service time. Hawkins died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Millard Hawkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

