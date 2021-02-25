Millie Minter, 79, of Frankfort died Wednesday at her home.  Funeral services will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Indian Creek Church, Booneville, Ky. Visitation will be held in Booneville from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday. Local visitation will be held Sunday 2-4 p.m. at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home.

A lifelong Frankfort resident, Millie taught school at Frankfort High School and retired from Kentucky Teacher’s Retirement where she was a retirement counselor. She was a lifelong member of Bridgeport Christian Church, she loved gardening, watching her flowers grow and her antiquing trips.

Millie was the daughter of Sophia Turner and Jerry Deaton and was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Lee Minter and infant sister Christine Deaton.

Survivors include her three children, Melanie Palmgren, Jonathan E. (Susan Travis) Minter, Steven (Kimberly) Minter; sisters, Pauline Cornett, Ollie Turner, and Eilleen (Thomas) Price; brother, Jerry (Kay) Deaton, Jr.; four grandchildren, Rachel and Garrett Palmgren, Morgan and Nathan Minter.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridgeport Christian Church Elevator Fund, Parkinson’s Foundation or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

