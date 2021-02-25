Millie Minter, 79, of Frankfort died Wednesday at her home. Funeral services will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Indian Creek Church, Booneville, Ky. Visitation will be held in Booneville from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday. Local visitation will be held Sunday 2-4 p.m. at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home.
A lifelong Frankfort resident, Millie taught school at Frankfort High School and retired from Kentucky Teacher’s Retirement where she was a retirement counselor. She was a lifelong member of Bridgeport Christian Church, she loved gardening, watching her flowers grow and her antiquing trips.
Millie was the daughter of Sophia Turner and Jerry Deaton and was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Lee Minter and infant sister Christine Deaton.
Survivors include her three children, Melanie Palmgren, Jonathan E. (Susan Travis) Minter, Steven (Kimberly) Minter; sisters, Pauline Cornett, Ollie Turner, and Eilleen (Thomas) Price; brother, Jerry (Kay) Deaton, Jr.; four grandchildren, Rachel and Garrett Palmgren, Morgan and Nathan Minter.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bridgeport Christian Church Elevator Fund, Parkinson’s Foundation or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Please visit our website at www.ljtfuneralhome.com to share memories and leave the family messages of condolence. Social distancing and face coverings are required for the services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.